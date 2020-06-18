National Guard investigation finds lack of clarity in orders led to helicopter flying low over DC protesters

The report has been delivered to the pinnacle of the DC National Guard, Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, who can accept or reject any tips or order further action such as administrative punishment, including letters of reprimand, the officials said. The results could be made public later this week. However, if Walker proceeds with administrative punishment those involved might have 10 days to respond, which would push the public release into a few weeks.

The report adopts depth in regards to the confusion that night and the lack of clarity in how orders were communicated from guard commanders to the helicopter crew, the officials said.

One of the reasons of that confusion was the decision to have National Guard and civilian police — including federal officers from multiple agencies and the Metropolitan Police Department — to all be involved in the effort to control the protests, the state said.

A key question addressed in the report is who specifically approved the employment of the helicopter and whether that individual aware that some type of waiver could be needed to use it in a civil disturbance in that way, the officials said.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy did broadly approve the use of “air assets” to provide an aerial view of the protests, the officials said.

A defense official, with direct knowledge of the orders the crew had, told CNN the week of the incident that the helicopter had a “stated mission” in part to “deter” criminal activity including rioting and looting by keeping a presence overhead.

The report talks about the actions of the helicopter crew plus the task force commander that night, Brigadier General Robert Ryan of the DC Guard, both officials said.

“There is a lot of focus on authorities, process and procedures” in the report, trying to explain what led to your decision to use of the helicopters, one of the officials said.

The DC National Guard first announced the investigation earlier this month, your day after the helicopter maneuver occurred. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the next day he directed McCarthy to conduct an “inquiry to determine what happened and why and report back to me.”

“I think when you’re landing that low in the city, it looks unsafe to me, right? But I need to find out, I need to learn more about what’s going on,” Esper said during the time.

President Donald Trump said later that week that he failed to view the low-flying military helicopters as a problem, regardless of the investigation and Esper’s requested inquiry.

“The problem is not the very talented, low-flying helicopter pilots wanting to save our city, the problem is the arsonists, looters, criminals, and anarchists, wanting to destroy it (and our Country)!” Trump tweeted.

This story has been updated with additional back ground information and context.