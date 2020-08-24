National Gallery of Armenia extends popular ‘Dali and Picasso’ exhibition by a week – Panorama

The National Gallery of Armenia prepares to extend the run of ‘Dali and Picasso’ exhibition, one of its most popular programs by August 30 inclusive, the Gallery reported in a Facebook post.

“Considering the terrific interest of the general public in the “Dali and Picasso” exhibition gone for the National Gallery of Armenia in addition to the unmatched number of visitors and big line- ups formed as a result of preserving anti- epidemic precaution, an arrangement was reached with the assistance of the ministry of education, science, culture and sport to extend the exhibition for another week week,’ the source stated.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 11.00 through 20.30 on August 25- 30.

To note, the exhibition shows 260 art work by Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso (sculptures, graphic works and ceramics) from the personal collection of the president of “Art of the Nations” Foundation, client of art and collectorAlexander Shadrin The exhibition- task has actually currently been represented in many nations and now it is shown inArmenia Alexander Shadrin has actually renewed the collection within fifteen years. It is amongst significant collections of Dali’s works and a substantial one of Picasso’s ceramic operate in the world.