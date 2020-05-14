National emergency extension bill on Armenian Government’s agenda – Armenian News

The Armenian cupboard is to debate a bill on prolonging the coronavirus-linked nationwide emergency for one more month later at the moment.

The draft measure proposes extending the lockdown restrictions till 5:00pm native time, January 13, the Government’s press service experiences.

The persevering with threats to the inhabitants’s life and well being doubtlessly hampering additionally the common functioning of important infrastructures are as cited as a justification.

The month-lengthy state of emergency declared on March 16 was extended for one more 30 days in Apri. The particular measure expires on Thursday night.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 180 new instances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, with 70 recoveries and one loss of life.

The complete variety of the registered instances is 3,718 as of Wednesday morning. Forty-seven have died and 2149 are identified to be below remedy.