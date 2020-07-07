National Education Association president: Schools need more money to adapt to coronavirus era learning

“What we want is not impossible,” Garcia told Bill Hemmer. “We want our kids back in a safe school. That’s the part we are kind of confused over … if it’s the president or governor, just saying open the doors, put the kids back in the way they left, what could go wrong? A lot could go wrong,” Garcia asserted.

Trump administration officials expressed their commitment Tuesday to working “hand in hand” with local governments and jurisdictions to safely reopen schools in the fall following the coronavirus closings.

Also Tuesday, the president and first lady hosted a “dialogue” session at the White House, centered on safely returning children to classrooms in September.

“Here’s what we need,” Garica said. “What complicates every thing that wasn’t the main discussion … [is] the funding we have for our public schools. Sales tax, tax, property tax, has fallen off a cliff.”

TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT TO KEEP SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR ‘POLITICAL REASONS‘

Garcia said the recent budget cuts ensure it is difficult for schools to properly implement safety precautions, such as extra sanitizing procedures and the installation of plexiglass in classrooms.

She also called on the federal government to grant schools the “same kind of consideration” as small businesses, a lot of whom have already been saved by the small business relief program passed by Congress in March.

“There’s less money right now, fewer dollars,” she said. “They are talking about massive layoffs. How are we going to do this if the federal government doesn’t do what they did for Shake Shack? If the federal government would just see us the same way they saw businesses…”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It all costs money at a time when they are slashing budgets,” Garcia concluded. “The little bit we had is even less now. It’s going to take some help. Help your public schools. Help us.”