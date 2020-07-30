National Cheesecake Day: The Cheesecake Factory launches new flavor, donates $1 to charity for every slice sold

HOW TO MAKE YOUR FAVORITE CHEESECAKE FACTORY RECIPES

To honor the indulgent vacation, The Cheesecake Factory is contributing $1 to Feeding America for every slice sold on July 30, the formally acknowledged National Cheesecake Day, at dining establishments in the U.S. and PuertoRico The chain is likewise vowing 25 cents for every slice sold from July 31, 2020, through July 29, 2021, according to a news release.

“Since 2008, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.2 million to Feeding America through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes,” the release shared.

And to make the currently tasty day a lot more tempting, the dining establishment has actually exposed its most recent flavor introducing on Thursday: Chocolate Caramelicious with Snickers.

The new slice functions Snickers swirls and a brownie crust with chocolate, caramel and peanut.

But do not stress, if you’re more of a fan of the classics, those pieces will still count towards the $1 contribution promise.

