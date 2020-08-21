National Association of Theater Owners announces health and safety protocols as movie theaters reopen

As movie theaters come back to life throughout the nation, the National Association of Theater Owners is assisting to take the guess exercise of safe operating practices in the period of COVID-19.

The trade company is revealing a set of health and safety protocols Friday based upon research study and standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and theOccupational Safety and Heath Administration Over 300 business representing more than 2,600 theater places in the U.S. have actually currently signed on to the CinemaSafe program.

“In this new pandemic world, moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit,” stated John Fithian, the association’s president and CEO, in a declaration. “This unprecedented industry-wide effort is a promise designed to meet that need.”

The guidelines overview thorough mask policies, which are needed for staff members and customers with a couple of exceptions for kids under 2 years of ages and when taking in concessions– however just when authorized by state and regional health authorities. The guidelines mention that masks need to likewise be offered to staff members who do not have them.

They likewise sketch out suggestions for …

