National Assembly has ‘no power’ to overturn constitutional referendum – former justice minster – Armenian News

The National Assembly has no discretionary energy to revoke the plans for a constitutional referendum, a former minister of justice mentioned at this time, addressing the just lately initiated invoice.

In feedback to Tert.am, David Harutyunyan criticized the proposed amendments to the Law on Referendum as an anti-constitutional effort, questioning additionally the expediency of holding a parliament debate with out receiving the Venice Commission’s recommendation. “It is known to all that the Venice Commission’s response is due at its upcoming session on June 20. But what the parliamentary majority is planning now is to hold a debate and a voting ahead of that. It is an absolutely incomprehensible process for me; I think it is either due to a some occurrence or, probably, information received by the ruling majority that they are now pressing ahead with a bill for which they had requested the Venice Commission’s opinion,” he famous.

The former minister mentioned he treats the sort of haste as a part of the makes an attempt to create an “obedient” Constitutional Court. He cited the prosecutions involving Hrayr Tovmasyan, the CC chairman, in addition to his shut individuals, and the legislation proposing early retirement to the excessive courtroom judges as actual efforts linked to the authorities’ considerations over the referendum end result.

Asked why the governing majority had not turned to the European colleagues earlier than transferring forward with the referendum choice, Harutyunyan hesitated to give particular feedback. “It is hard for me to give evaluations to their illogical steps,” he added.

The invoice, which was on the legislative’s agenda on Wednesday, proposes mechanisms to vest the National Assembly with the facility to cancel a nationwide referendum in pressure majeure conditions like a state of emergency or martial legislation.