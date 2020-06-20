National Anthem At Trump Rally To Be Sung By Widow Of Slain Oklahoma Labor Commissioner

National mental health advocate Cathy Costello is the chosen one to sing the National Anthem at President Donald Trump’s rally at Tulsa on Saturday.

Cathy’s performance on Saturday comes five years after her husband, Mark Costello’s fatal death when he was stabbed by their son during one of his psychotic episodes due to schizophrenia. Her husband died in her arms.

The former Labor Commissioner’s wife has been advocating mental health awareness ever since. She has also been instrumental in passing mental health-related federal and state legislation, according to news reports.

The widow describes it as “an honor” to be presented with the opportunity to perform before the Trump rally at Tulsa’s BOK Centre.

In a statement, she mentions how singing for a room full of patriotic spirited people will be like a “once-in-a-lifetime” occasion for her. She further mentions she’s eagerly looking forward to the success of the event.

Kevin Hern, Oklahoma US Rep. was the one to select Cathy Costello for this honor. Besides being a brilliant performer, she is also a steady Trump supporter, mentions Hern. “She was the clear choice,” said Hern in the same statement.

As the country went into lockdown mode, both Trump and his presumptive Democratic equivalent had to halt their physical appearances. The President’s rally on Saturday comes after that long halt owing to the pandemic crisis.

Image Credits: Cathy Costello