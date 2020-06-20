National Agenda party backs plan for ‘transparent government transition’ – Armenian News

The National Agenda party urges the political forces in Armenia to unite round the idea of creating а transitional government to facilitate future processes of a swift and transparent regimen change.

In a statement on Saturday, it cited the various challenges in the united states (the coronavirus epidemic, the socio-economic crisis, the deepening foreign policy isolation and the increasing government pressure upon the political opposition) as an actual concern for consolidating efforts towards realizing the objective.

“Our political force, with its approaches and actions, is an advocate and initiator of a political cooperation over a transparent government transition plan – based on a maximum broad consent, the creation of a caretaker government and the subsequent formation of new authorities through snap parliamentary elections,” it said.

The members of the party say they have initiated consultations with the political forces that share their approaches and are willing to take the political responsibility “to bring the country out of the crisis.”

National Agenda calls upon most of the co-thinkers “having the resoluteness to act at the crucial moment” to join their political team to engage in the future efforts towards securing the well-being of the Armenian statehood and the Armenian citizens.