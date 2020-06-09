National Action: ‘Miss Hitler’ hopeful among four jailed

Image copyright

Alice Cutter and Mark Jones were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court





A “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant entrant and her ex-partner have now been jailed to be members of the barred far-right terrorist group National Action.

Alice Cutter, 23, and Mark Jones, 25, were convicted of membership of a terrorist group in March, alongside co-accused Garry Jack and Connor Scothern.

National Action, founded in 2013, was outlawed in 2016 after it celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Cutter was jailed for three years and Jones for five . 5 years.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Jack, 24, was sentenced to four . 5 years in prison and Scothern, 19, was detained for 18 months.

Judge Paul Farrer QC told Jones he previously played “a significant role in the continuation of the organisation” after its ban in December 2016.

The judge told Cutter she “never held an organisational or leadership role” but said she was a “trusted confidante” of just one the group’s leaders, in addition to being in a “committed relationship” with Jones.

Cutter and Jones, both of Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax in West Yorkshire, were convicted along with Jack and Scothern at an effort in March.

The court heard Cutter had entered the Miss Hitler beauty pageant underneath the name Miss Buchenwald – a mention of the World War Two death camp.

She denied being a person in National Action, despite attending the group’s rallies, where banners reading “Hitler was right” were raised.

Jurors were also shown messages in which Cutter joked about gassing synagogues, and employing a Jew’s head as a football.

Jones and Cutter were described as key members of National Action





Jones, typically the group’s London regional organiser who afterwards moved to Yorkshire, acknowledged disguising for a photo delivering the Nazi-style admire and having a National Action a flag in Buchenwald’s execution space during a vacation to Germany inside 2016.

He also organized members’ actual physical training.

Cutter was referred to at the sentencing as “an active member” of National Action by simply prosecuting lawyer Barnaby Jameson.

He mentioned frustration using a lack movements in the girl native Yorkshire led the girl to join their own Midlands sub-group, whose account was “determined to defy the ban”.

Jack, associated with Heathland Avenue in Shard End, Birmingham, appeared by way of video-link for your sentencing in addition to was referred to by Mr Jameson because turning up in order to “almost every Midlands meet-up”.

He had formerly been given the suspended prison term regarding plastering Birmingham’s Aston University campus along with racially-aggravating National Action decals in July 2016, many of which read: “Britain is ours, the rest must go.”

Jack wrote the letter towards the judge saying: “I have turned my back on the far right.”

(L-R) Garry Jack, Connor Scothern in addition to Daniel Ward were also guilty or pleaded guilty in order to being National Action people





Mr Jameson told typically the court Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue inside Nottingham, had been “one of the most active members of the group” who was simply “considered future leadership material”.

Another leading fellow member once noticed how Scothern had “driven himself into poverty” travelling to fellow member meetings in addition to self-funding one,500 decals, calling for the “Final Solution” – in reference to typically the Nazi’s genocide of Jewish people.

Gerard Hillman, protecting Scothern, referred to him because vulnerable and “under the influence of others”.

A fifth man, Daniel Ward, 28 from Bartley Green in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to being truly a member of National Action a year ago and was jailed for three years.

Max Hill QC, the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the group were “diehards in the way that they think”.

“They hark back to the days of not just anti-Semitism but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany, and they take their mindset from those extreme Nazi groups and latterly neo-Nazi groups in Germany,” that he said.

