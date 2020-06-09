National Action: ‘Grandaddy Terror’ and ‘Miss Hitler’ jailed for neo-Nazi terror offences

A neo-Nazi who referred to as himself “Grandaddy Terror” has been jailed alongside different members of National Action.

Mark Jones, who counter-terror police described as a “lynchpin in the national structure” of the terrorist group, was sentenced alongside his former fiancée Alice Cutter.

A trial heard she entered the terrorist group’s “Miss Hitler” magnificence pageant and made “shocking” feedback about Jews, together with violent fantasies of homicide and ethnic cleaning.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that Jones, 25, and Cutter, 24, sported “his-and-hers swastika knitwear” and had a group of Nazi paraphernalia, knuckle dusters, knives and different weapons.

They denied membership of a proscribed organisation alongside Garry Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19, however have been convicted in March following a retrial.

Sentencing the group at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Paul Farrer QC mentioned National Action was “the most extreme version of a neo-Nazi organisation to appear in the UK for many decades”.

“As a result of its extreme ideology and behaviour, it was proscribed as a terrorist organisation on 16 December 2016,” he added.

“After proscription, you were not prepared to disassociate yourselves from the ideology of this group and you therefore defied the ban.”

Jones was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment, Jack four-and-a-half years, Cutter three years and Scothern was given an 18-month detention and coaching order as a result of he was below 18 on the time.

All 4 defendants will likely be thought-about by the Parole Board earlier than they are often launched below new sentencing legal guidelines, and have been handed terrorist notification necessities and prolonged licences.

