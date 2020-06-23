Nathan’s hot dog eating contest will be held indoors without fans

The 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic event, which will takes place every July 4th outside the Nathan’s restaurant in Coney Island, will this season be held inside a nearby building alternatively, CBS Sports reports.

The contest usually attracts thousands of spectators who crowd close together, but audiences will now be barred in a bid to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

ESPN broadcasts the Independence Day event, but it’s not thought the telecast will be affected by the change of location or rules prohibiting spectators.

Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut is pictured during the 2019 contest. He downed 71 wieners in the space of 10 minutes to get hold of the title

While the competitors won’t have crowds to cheer them, they will be blessed with a fresh advantage – air conditioning.

Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut – who a year ago downed 71 wieners in the space of 10 minutes to win the competition – told TMZ Tuesday that the cooler conditions would be ‘a bit of a bonus’.

He added: ‘There’s a good chance that we may have better conditions for a global record and I’ma be pushing for this.’

Chestnut has won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest an impressive 12 times since 2007 – together with his personal most readily useful occurring in 2018, when he chowed down 74 dogs.

This year, he hopes to eat at the very least 75 wieners and buns in a bid to break that record.

In a recent post shared to Instagram, Chestnut revealed he is been practicing for the 2020 contest. He believes this year’s air-conditioned climes may be an advantage

Chestnut is pictured when he first won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007

Spectators are seen squeezing in to watch the event a year ago. This year, spectators will be barred from watching the competition

This year marks the 104th contest. Three contestants are pictured during the 71st contest, held on July 4, 1987

In a recent post shared to Instagram, Chestnut revealed he is been practicing for the 2020 contest.

‘I may not be able to get my hair cut, however, you can bet I’m in a position to practice for the 4th of July hot dog eating contest,’ the California indigenous wrote beneath a snap that showed a large number of wieners sizzling on a grill.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, 75 hot dogs contain sigbificantly more than 20,000 k-calories, 1,100 grams of fat, and 20,000 milligrams of cholesterol.

This year will be the 104th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The event originated in 1916, where four immigrants purportedly held a hot dog eating contest on July 4th outside the Nathan’s stand in a bid to settle a disagreement about who had been the most patriotic.

Nathan’s promoter Mortimer Matz later admitted to fabricating that origin story in a bid to increase fascination with the competition in the 1970s.

Spectators chow down on hot dogs as they watch the contest back on July 4, 2017