Nathaniel Mendez-Laing targeting Premier League return – once football is safe for players | Football News

Cardiff City ahead Nathaniel Mendez-Laing speaks completely to Sky Sports News from his house throughout coronavirus lockdown

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is targeting a return to the Premier League when football returns – however provided that it may be achieved safely.

The 28-year-outdated ahead has recovered from a severe hamstring downside and is able to play a component in Cardiff’s bid for a play-off place, if the Championship season will get again up and working.

But he has issues over the specter of contracting coronavirus, particularly as a result of he is a part of a susceptible BAME group, is asthmatic, and likewise has a associate at house that is pregnant.

He advised Sky Sports News: “It weighs on my thoughts a bit bit on my thoughts. But on prime of that I’ve bronchial asthma as properly – that is on the checklist – and my associate is eight weeks away from giving beginning.

“So it is a powerful one for myself, which I’ve spoken carefully to the physio about, as a result of if going again to work and being round individuals is not a totally safe surroundings, then coming again to my associate being pregnant is fairly harmful.

“As a lot as anyone concerned in football would like to be again on the market, and we would all like football to be again, however on the identical time I hold seeing we’d like it again, however everybody’s well being is most necessary going.

“It’s plain and simple; if it’s safe to go back we continue, if not then so be it – it’s not safe enough. But health should come first. I’m sure every clubs have their own way of getting around these things and I’m sure they wouldn’t be back if it wouldn’t be safe.”

Mendez-Laing has not performed since December 29 however he has stepped up his restoration with intense private coaching at house through the pandemic lockdown, thanks partly to his associate who is additionally a physio.

Mendez-Laing, who a 12 months in the past scored twice in a 2-Zero win over Manchester United at Old Trafford as Cardiff have been relegated, was presupposed to miss the remainder of the season however is now set so as to add a lift to their promotion hunt – and he needs to be again within the Premier League as quickly as potential.

He stated: “When the lockdown happened, with being injured I was meant to miss rest of season, so saw it as a positive – that I could get back for the rest of season and help the boys for remaining games, if that is the case.

“I’ve been in shut contact with the physios and had a private coaching programme, and my associate is a physio too – in order that’s been a contact. I’ve been holding match and holding as busy as potential within the backyard and outdoors working. Everyone seems to be in good condition, however with regards to football we could possibly be a bit rusty. When we get in we must be adequate to be sharp and push for that play-off spot.

“Those goals against United are something you don’t forget. You want to play at the top for as long as you can. I want to be back there with Cardiff. If that’s not the case and it’s somewhere else, then so be it. I have dreams and ambitions that I want to be at the top and I will do what it takes to get there.”