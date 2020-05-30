Nathan Turner death: scientists to test town’s sewage to try and solve coronavirus mystery | Health

Scientists will sift by way of the sewage of a central Queensland city to try to discover the supply of a Covid-19 an infection that claimed the lifetime of a 30-year-old man.

As Queensland recorded no new Covid-19 circumstances and solely six lively circumstances on Saturday, authorities stay baffled by the Blackwater an infection.

Testing the sewage might additionally reveal how many individuals in Blackwater could have been uncovered or unknowingly have the virus if traces are detected within the waste.

Meanwhile investigators are working to “untangle” the altering story of a nurse on the centre of two coronavirus scares in Queensland to decide if she could possibly be the supply.

The unnamed nurse has been suspended after she continued to present up for work at a Rockhampton nursing house regardless of having signs, and whereas ready on test outcomes.

Questions are additionally being requested a couple of sightseeing highway journey she took to Blackwater in the course of the lockdown after native man Nathan Turner died with the virus.

Turner turned Australia’s youngest coronavirus fatality on Tuesday however authorities aren’t any nearer to pinpointing how he contracted the virus.

Turner suffered from continual diseases and was later discovered to have the virus. A coroner will decide what killed him.

The deputy premier and well being minister, Steven Miles, stated a proper investigation would get to the underside of important questions, akin to why the nurse didn’t reveal she had travelled to Kuala Lumpur in March.

“It appears to be incredibly unlikely that somebody wasn’t asked if they had travelled overseas when that is such a focus of our investigation efforts for all coronavirus cases,” he stated on Friday.

He urged all Queenslanders to be trustworthy and truthful if they’re contacted by well being officers.

“Lives are literally at risk, our public health officials are doing their best to keep Queenslanders safe,” he stated.

The chief well being officer, Jeannette Young, stated it was lucky nobody on the North Rockhampton nursing cntre, the place the nurse labored, had contracted coronavirus.