Nathan Peterman’s contract has more guarantees than Cam Newton

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 29: Nathan Peterman # 3 of the Oakland Raiders searches versus the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd quarter throughout their NFL preseason video game at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle,Washington (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Nathan Peterman has an ensured task in 2020.

Nathan Peterman was offered the opportunity to lead a competing Buffalo Bills group in 2017. He reacted by tossing 5 interceptions in the very first half of his very first NFL start. That sent him right back to the bench.

He then made the beginning task in 2018, however looked so dreadful he lasted simply over one half once again. Peterman was release and has discovered a brand-new house with theLas Vegas Raiders He invested the 2019 season on hurt reserve and plainly did enough prior to his injury to show he belonged. Jon Gruden works in mystical methods.

The Peterman belief train continues to roll on as he has now accepted an ensured contract for the 2020 season. Remember, the Raiders currently have Marcus Mariota as the backup behind Derek Carr.