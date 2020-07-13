Nathan Law: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist reveals he’s in London

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Nathan Law has actually stated he fears being put behind bars by Beijing if he goes back to HongKong





One of Hong Kong’s most popular young pro-democracy activists states he is in London after leaving the area following a sweeping, questionable security law enforced there by China.

“I boarded my night flight… My destination: London,” Nathan Law composed on Twitter, a week and a half after stating he had actually left HongKong

He stated he had actually talked to press reporters and was living in a “little apartment”.

Activists state that China’s brand-new law wears down Hong Kong’s liberties.

But Beijing has actually dismissed the criticism, stating that the law is needed to stop the kind of pro-democracy demonstrations seen in Hong Kong throughout much of2019

Why individuals are terrified of Hong Kong’s brand-new law

The HK citizens prepared to leave for the UK

Mr Law is a one-time trainee leader who increased to prominence throughout mass demonstrations in 2014.

He was likewise a regional lawmaker who co-founded the Demosisto Party with another widely known activist, JoshuaWong The celebration dissolved when China enforced the brand-new law.

It is unclear from his social networks posts on Monday when he showed up in the UK.

What did Nathan Law post on social networks?

Writing on social networks, Mr Law stated that he dealt with “many uncertainties”, however had actually decided to leave Hong Kong”in the face of political upheaval”

“We don’t even know if our next protest, next court hearing, will be followed by imprisonment,” he stated, including that he had actually put himself in”danger” “I’ve kept a low profile on my whereabouts in order to mitigate the risks.”

In one post, which appeared to consist of a aerial image of London from the window of a traveler airplane, he stated he had a message for Hong Kongers: “We aren’t fractured. On the contrary, we’re well-equipped to face the next difficult battle.”

Earlier this month, Mr Law informed the BBC that he would continue his advocacy work from abroad, which individuals of Hong Kong would not quit their battle. “I think the movement is still pretty much alive,” he stated.

On 1 July, the 27- year-old spoke by means of video link to a United States Congressional hearing on HongKong He informed American political leaders he was fretted about going back to the area, for worry of being put behind bars by Beijing.

“Merely speaking about the plight of Hong Kongers on an occasion like this, contradicts the new national security law,” he informed the hearing.

“So much is now lost in the city I love: the freedom to tell the truth.”

What is the questionable brand-new law?

Hong Kong’s sovereignty was restored to China by Britain in 1997 and specific rights were expected to be ensured for a minimum of 50 years under the “one country, two systems” arrangement.

Last month, China passed an extensive brand-new security law for Hong Kong that makes it simpler to penalize protesters and lowers the city’s autonomy.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Media caption Nathan Law: ‘The Hong Kong motion is still alive’

It provides the Chinese state brand-new powers over the city, permitting it to target secession, subversion and terrorism with penalties of approximately life in jail.

The choice to execute the procedure has actually drawn prevalent worldwide condemnation.

Elements of the brand-new, wide variety law consist of:

Making “inciting hatred” of China’s main federal government and Hong Kong’s local federal government unlawful

Allowing for closed-door trials, wire-tapping of suspects and the capacity for suspects to be tried out the mainland

Making it possible for a vast array of acts, consisting of harmful public transportation centers, to be thought about terrorism

Requiring web suppliers to turn over information if asked for by cops

China’s brand-new law likewise mentions that it will use to non-permanent citizens of Hong Kong and to individuals “from outside” the area.