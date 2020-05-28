Nathan Jones returns as Luton Town manager 16 months after Stoke City exit | Football News





Nathan Jones left Luton to handle Stoke City 16 months in the past however has returned to Kenilworth Road

Nathan Jones has returned to handle Luton Town 16 months after leaving the membership to take over at Stoke City.

Jones, 47, was on the membership’s coaching floor on Thursday morning to fulfill the primary two small teams of senior gamers forward of the primary session of the day.

He might be reacquainted with the opposite 4 teams forward of the subsequent two classes, and can take cost of the ultimate 9 video games of the Championship marketing campaign as the Town search to keep away from relegation – if the second tier is given the inexperienced gentle to return to enjoying.

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet stated: “My job is to ensure the membership can escape the extreme financial impression of the virus and no matter choices we make now, it’s the membership that should be put first.

“We must do everything we possibly can to stay in the Championship this season. We have just nine games left to climb out of the relegation zone and the squad has to be more than ready.

“We want a manager who can hit the bottom sprinting – somebody who is aware of us, our gamers and the environment and somebody who is aware of the league.

“There’s only one man who has those characteristics and that’s Nathan Jones.”