Nathan Jones returns as Luton manager 16 months after leaving for Stoke | Football News

Nathan Jones has returned to handle Luton Town 16 months after leaving the membership to take over at Stoke City.

Jones, 47, was on the membership’s coaching floor on Thursday morning to fulfill the primary two small teams of senior gamers forward of the primary session of the day.

He will likely be reacquainted with the opposite 4 teams forward of the subsequent two periods, and can take cost of the ultimate 9 video games of the Championship marketing campaign as the Town search to keep away from relegation – if the second tier is given the inexperienced gentle to return to taking part in.

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet stated: “My job is to ensure the membership can escape the extreme financial impression of the virus and no matter selections we make now, it’s the membership that should be put first.

“We should do all the pieces we probably can to remain within the Championship this season. We have simply 9 video games left to climb out of the relegation zone and the squad needs to be greater than prepared.

“We want a manager who can hit the bottom sprinting – somebody who is aware of us, our gamers and the environment and somebody who is aware of the league.

“There’s only one man who has those characteristics and that’s Nathan Jones.”

Jones’ journey from Kenilworth Road and again

Sky Sports’ Dan Long…

The Welshman left Bedfordshire a hero in January 2019, having put all of the elements in place for Luton’s eventual League One title win and a return to the second tier for the primary time in a decade.

As had been the case with the Hatters, he then took on a big problem with Stoke, with the clear goal of lifting the membership again to the Premier League after a season-and-a-half of mediocrity that had adopted a dismal relegation in 2017/18.

But he solely managed to information the Potters to only three wins in 21 video games within the last months of final season earlier than being sacked in November 2019 having added simply three additional victories, making a second relegation battle in as a few years an actual menace.

Nathan Jones was dismissed by Stoke City in November after successful simply six of his 38 video games in cost

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast in December, Jones stated: “We made big errors, missed key chances and we had a lot of bad luck.

“That’s not simply me sitting right here with bitter grapes as a result of, over a time frame, you get what you deserve however, at instances, issues that have been occurring in video games have been actually tough to fathom.

“That’s what really contributed because with the owners that I had, with the patience they were showing me, we probably only needed two or three more wins. We just got to a point where it was getting very difficult to see things changing and I hold my hands up for that.”