



Nathan Ferguson appears to be at risk of Selhurst Park

Nathan Ferguson is expected to join Crystal Palace this month, according to an angry Slaven Bilic, who has called on UEFA to do more to protect clubs against losing their best prospects.

The 19-year-old right-back, who has impressed a string of Premier League clubs, has been at West Brom since the age of eight but his youth contract with the Championship leaders expires on June 30 and he could be no longer training.

Palace agreed a fee, rising to £11m, for Ferguson in January but the deal fell through at the past minute due to concerns over his medical, and he is now set to join the Eagles for training compensation – likely to be much less than £11m.

“That [the Palace move] was such as a secret going back few months,” Bilic told Sky Sports News. “We did our best.

“We gave him an opportunity when that he was excessively young. He was some of those players where we said we did not need someone else in that position, because we believe in him big time.

“Basically, there is no point to have the academies, as you can’t tie the player up for long stretches until that he reaches a particular age. The player, the agent, the parents or whatever, they just take him and which has to be changed, because we are a great club, and we can’t buy another Nathan Ferguson.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic wants UEFA to do more to protect smaller clubs from losing their utmost academy prospects

“To replace him, we would have to spend £15m for a full-back, and we can’t spend that money on a player in that position.”

Albion happen to be in dispute with FIFA after receiving nothing for his or her academy product Louie Barry, who joined Barcelona last summer before switching to Aston Villa, and only £4m from Manchester City for 16-year-old Morgan Rogers last July.

Bilic believes the vulnerability of smaller clubs will only increase after coronavirus, due to less money being available to sign new players of the own and much more reliance on bringing through youth prospects.

“They [the football’s authorities] have to find something,” he said. “They have to protect – let us call them – ‘smaller’ clubs.

“Unfortunately, those authorities – UEFA, FIFA – they don’t think a lot concerning the smaller clubs, they prefer to care for the big, giant clubs.

“You are investing your time and knowledge for the reason that player, and – particularly when they go abroad – they are able to go fundamentally for nothing.

“Why should a club have a youth academy if you should be not guaranteed in full you are going to find a way to keep that player, for at the least two or three years? I are expecting him [Ferguson] to play for England, and then we’re talking about £20-30m that clubs like us are based on.

“After the coronavirus, these clubs will have to produce their very own players since they won’t be able to buy players. They [UEFA] say, ‘yes, produce the players, salary cap this and that, Financial Fair Play’.

“It’s all set up; why? To produce the players. You cannot just purchase them, you must produce them.

“Unfortunately it really is just ‘blah, blah, blah’ and it is perhaps not happening, because what’s the idea in producing the players if you are just producing them for another person?”

Sky Sports News has contacted Crystal Palace and UEFA for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.