Nathan Earle signs Harlequins contract extension | Rugby Union News





Nathan Earle joined Harlequins from Saracens in 2018

England squad participant Nathan Earle has signed a contract extension with Harlequins.

The former Saracens winger had scored 11 tries in 23 Quins appearances earlier than struggling a long-term knee ligament damage in April final 12 months.

The 25-year-old had been in England’s coaching squad for the 2019 Six Nations, having scored in an uncapped fixture towards the Barbarians the earlier 12 months.

“I’m thrilled to be able to extend my time at The Stoop,” Earle instructed his membership’s web site.

Earle scored a strive for England towards the Barbarians in 2018

“I felt like I used to be enjoying a few of my finest rugby earlier than choosing up a knee damage on the finish of my first season.

“I’m still rehabilitating at the moment, but I’m excited to get back out there and pull on the jersey again.”

Head of rugby Paul Gustard added: “We’re thrilled to have Nathan recommit his future to the club. Prior to his severe knee injury, he was demonstrating to everyone what I personally already knew, that he is a fantastic talent with the potential for explosive, match-winning performances.

“When we misplaced Nathan to damage, we misplaced extra than simply his incredible skills as a participant; we misplaced his vitality, his character, his competitiveness, and his management on the sphere.

“He was, and is, a key member of our playing group with the type of strong off-field behaviours and positive mindset that are fundamental to our environment.”