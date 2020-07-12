Nathan Ake set to miss rest of season with injury in huge blow for Bournemouth | Football News







Nathan Ake is unlikely to play again this season after putting up with an injury in Bournemouth’s huge conquer Leicester, according to boss Eddie Howe.

The defender was taken off fleetingly before half-time after having a knock tackling Jamie Vardy as that he was about to shoot at goal, and was replaced by Steve Cook.

He looked in some pain and it will be described as a blow to the Cherries’ survival hopes for the last three games, after giving themselves renewed optimism with a bullish 4-1 demolition of Champions League-chasing Leicester.

Howe told Sky Sports at full-time: “It doesn’t look too good. With such a short time left of the season, it looks like it’s going to be difficult for him to play.”

Ake has been among Bournemouth’s best players during an otherwise tumultuous campaign which has seen them battling to avoid the drop.

He has impressed at centre-back despite his side’s 20 Premier League defeats this season and has been of interest to former club Chelsea and Manchester City throughout the January transfer window.

He is expected to have more suitors again come early july and Bournemouth will hope he has maybe not already played his last game for them, which is increasingly likely if they do ultimately drop into the Championship.

Howe’s side are three points adrift of safety with tough games to finish the season against Manchester City, Southampton and Everton.