Nathan Ake: Bournemouth accept £41m Manchester City bid for defender | Football News





Nathan Ake signed up with Bournemouth for a club-record ₤20 m cost in 2017

Manchester City have actually had a ₤41 m deal for defender Nathan Ake accepted byBournemouth

.

Talks in between the clubs over the Netherlands centre-back had actually started prior to completion of the Premier League season, however verification of Bournemouth’s transfer to the Championship on Sunday all however validated that the 25- year-old would leave this summertime.

Ake signed up with Bournemouth from Chelsea for a club-record cost of ₤20 m in 2017 and had actually been related to a go back to Stamford Bridge, however City seem in lead to sign the defender.

