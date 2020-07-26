Nate’s Dogs and Joi’s Lemonade give back to other kids during coronavirus pandemic

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI)– With their infectious smiles, 3-year-old Chef Nate and his 6-year-old sis Joi, of Millville, New Jersey, make a vibrant duo.

Nate states he offers hotdogs and his sis offers lemonade.

“I just want to get people so happy. To give them food and make them happy, special and surprised,” Joi Stevenson stated.

The bro and sis stated the food is not about filling their piggy banks, however about offering back to other kids during the pandemic.

“For the kids, this is a change for them as well. Their home and their whole world has changed, just to offer them something that’s catered to them…I’m like why not do it?” stated Felicia Stevenson, Nate and Joi’s mama.

Nate and Joi do their neighborhood givebacks about two times a month. They have the versatility to get their operation and feed other kids at church youth groups or sporting occasions. Their moms and dads state most notably they’re discovering life abilities.

“For the kids to say we love people, we want to give back to people… we just want to just instill that basic principle to our kids,” stated Dad, TyroneStevenson