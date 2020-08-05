Nate Robinson, YouTube Star Jake Paul to Fight Before Mike Tyson Bout

Former NBA gamer Nate Robinson will attempt his hand at expert boxing, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. As reported, Robinson will fight YouTube star Jake Paul as an undercard occasion for the upcoming Mike Tyson– Roy JonesJr fight later on this year.

While there’s plenty to unpack because paragraph alone, Robinson’s athletic skill throughout several sports is no joke. In addition to being an 11- year NBA veteran and among the very best slam dunk contest individuals of all-time, he played college football at the University of Washington.

The exhibit fight, which pits icons of football history (both Tyson and JonesJr are now north of 50) versus one another, will happen onSep 12.

While the fight marks Robinson’s very first venture into expert boxing, his challenger got his very first taste of it in 2015. Paul won a match versus another YouTube character through technical knockout last December.

We’ll leave the real boxing analysis to the experts because field and rather want the NBA alum well with his brand-new venture. Can’ t be more difficult than the time he found out to drop in to Tony Hawk’s skateboard park, right?

