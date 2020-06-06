Nate Boyer Says Drew Brees Will Rebound From Backlash, ‘He’s Too Good Of A Guy’



Drew Brees WILL come again from the firestorm he is at present in … so says Nate Boyer, who tells TMZ Sports, “There’s people that have done way, way worse things.”

“And, it’s not even like he really did anything bad,” Boyer says. “He just misspoke, I think.”

You’ll recall … Boyer, a retired Green Beret and former NFL participant, was the one who helped persuade Colin Kaepernick to kneel — moderately than sit — for protests throughout nationwide anthems.

He tells us he is disillusioned Brees nonetheless would not perceive the message of the kneeling protests … however he is assured the QB will finally determine it out and proper his unsuitable.

“He’ll probably do some great stuff because of it and he’ll probably do even more than he would have done,” Boyer stated. “That’s how I choose to look at it.”

“I think that it will eventually bring us more together just like this very difficult time will eventually bring us more together as a country.”

So far, Boyer appears to be proper … two of Brees’ greatest teammates — Michael Thomas and Demario Davis — have already forgiven him, with Thomas saying Thursday, “One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with.”