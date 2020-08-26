Natasha Cloud Talks Fighting for Social Justice & Using Her Platform

In 1963, numerous countless Black Americans marched in Washington, DC, with among the nation’s Freedom Riders John R. Lewis’ words sounding in the background: “Get in and stay in the streets of every city, every village and hamlet of this nation until true freedom comes, until the revolution of 1776 is complete.” Today, the exact same applies for among the greatest activists in the WNBA, Natasha Cloud.

As the video game clock diminished on October 10, 2019, Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics attained what they had actually battled for all season long: their first-ever WNBA champion. After a grueling five-game series, Tasha stood atop the media table on the court reciting the verses to “Dreams & Nightmares,” the supreme champion tune for a kid fromPhilly A year filled with blood, sweat and tears led to what every young hooper imagine.

When she left the court that night, she had no concept what was to come. In the months leading up to the 2020 season, where the ruling champs are indicated to protect their title, the world altered. We saw one viral illness spread throughout our society, and another illness– one Tasha has actually understood to be alive and well for as long as she can keep in mind– be exposed: bigotry.

On May 25, the world seen as those testified secure …