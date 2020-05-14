‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind’ review

Wood was the epitome of Hollywood glamor — a toddler star who amassed a trio of Oscar nominations by the age of 25 and married heartthrob Robert Wagner (twice). She additionally died underneath confoundingly mysterious circumstances, drowning off the couple’s yacht — on an tour with Wagner and her “Brainstorm” co-star Christopher Walken — in 1981, when Wood was simply 43.

The hypothesis about her loss of life has offered tabloid fodder ever since. In 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that Wagner stays an individual of curiosity within the unresolved investigation, and that particulars of his account “don’t add up to what we’ve found.”

Gregson Wagner begins by speaking about that tragedy within the context of her mom’s reminiscence, noting that the general public preoccupation with it has “overshadowed her life’s work, and who she was as a person.”

Director Laurent Bouzereau proceeds to current these elements of Wood’s life, augmented by household dwelling video — some found in a storage unit and never beforehand seen — and thoroughly curated clips from her profession, in the whole lot from “Miracle on 34th Street” to “Rebel Without a Cause” to grownup roles in “West Side Story,” “Splendor in the Grass” and “Love With the Proper Stranger.”

There can be a great deal of time dedicated to Wood’s private historical past: Becoming the household breadwinner as a toddler; her domineering stage mom; relationships with Wagner and different well-known males; and her dedication to elevating her daughters, all recounted by household and buddies who knew her finest, amongst them Robert Redford, Mia Farrow and George Hamilton. To that time, it is a heartfelt, deeply private train. Still, Wood’s loss of life stays the elephant within the documentary, because it had been, and Gregson Wagner’s on-camera chat along with her stepfather (whom she refers to as “Daddy Wagner”) is much less an interview than a protection lawyer’s transient, permitting for his admissions that he had argued with Walken (who had been urging Wood to maintain working) and drank an excessive amount of that night time. “You would have given your life for my mom,” Gregson Wagner tells him, expressing anger towards anybody who would counsel in any other case — a roster that features Wood’s sister, Lana. It’s a disgrace, however an unavoidable one, that Wood’s loss of life nonetheless looms so giant right here, in what’s in any other case a heat celebration of her expertise and iconic standing. Wagner’s present spouse, Jill St. John, compares her to Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe amongst stars frozen in time. As Hollywood publicist Alan Nierob notes, the persevering with fascination with Wood is partly a product of a celeb industrial advanced that thrives on the scandalous and salacious. “A lot of people have made money off of Natalie Wood’s death,” he says. “What Remains Behind” does an admirable job of demonstrating what made Wood particular, not simply to her daughter, however generations of followers. While the insider entry offered by Gregson Wagner’s blessing is tantalizing, as is so usually the case, that tradeoff comes at a worth. “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” premieres May 5 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.

