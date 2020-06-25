Natalie White: Woman charged in Atlanta Wendy’s arson is released from jail on bond

Natalie White, 29, made her first look Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia, Magistrate Court and didn’t make a plea. The decide set bond at $10,000 and ordered White to stay below home arrest with an ankle monitor and keep off of social media.

White’s lawyer, Drew Findling, stated his consumer didn’t begin the June 13 hearth in Atlanta. He stated folks have despatched him video footage that proves White didn’t begin the blaze.

“This was a fully engaged fire. You can see people that are literally throwing, what looks like molotov cocktails in, long before she’s even involved,” Findling stated.

When requested by CNN whether or not his consumer knew Brooks, Findling stated, “Yes, but I will not comment on the extent of their relationship.”

Findling stated he needed to maintain the main target on what he known as the “tragic and unnecessary death of Rayshard Brooks,” whose funeral was held Tuesday. In physique digital camera video released by police, Brooks will be heard telling the officers who questioned him that Natalie White was his girlfriend. Protests raged after video posted on-line Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in the Wendy’s parking zone the night time of June 12. After Brooks failed a sobriety check, he scuffled with officers, grabbed one among their Tasers and was fatally shot as he ran throughout the parking zone. Bystander video of the capturing was posted on-line and sparked protests in the streets across the restaurant. On the night time of June 13, the restaurant was set on fire whereas crowds of protesters watched. Tuesday, video confirmed automobiles in the funeral procession for Brooks making a circle by way of the parking zone of the burned-out restaurant. Arrest particulars not but obtainable The US Marshals/Fulton County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit arrested White, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office stated in a tweet. Details of the arrest weren’t instantly obtainable. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that White “has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant.” The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, who has since been fired, faces felony homicide and different prices. He is being held in jail. Devin Brosnan, the opposite officer on the scene of the capturing, was charged with aggravated assault and released on his personal recognizance.

CNN's Erica Henry, Jamiel Lynch and John Murgatroyd contributed to this report.





