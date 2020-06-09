Natalie Portman Explains How ‘White Privilege’ Made Her ‘Fear’ The Thought Of Defunding Police

Natalie Portman is explaining her initial “fear” around defunding the police, and where she stands on the issue after checking her “white privilege.”

On Monday, the actress shared on Instagram:

“When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. And for good reason.”

Portman went on to spell out that cops killing Black Americans are “not isolated incidents,” and a pattern of the machine:

“Police would be the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These aren’t isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the united kingdom, having withstood extensive anti-bias training.”

She went on to thank leaders in the Movement For Black Lives for making her and others “question the status quo” about the world we reside in:

“I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo. And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment.”

The momma of two concluded:

“I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #defendblacklives #defundthepolice”

In addition to sharing her experiences and thoughts surrounding the authorities system, the 39-year-old has been using her voice online to share with you additional resources and information, including raising awareness in regards to the death of Breonna Taylor and recommending books that her followers read to help their education.

Of course, the Black Swan actress isn’t the only celeb doing this throughout the last week, with many also speaking out publicly about committing to being a better ally, attending protests, and more.

What do U consider what Natalie had to say, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

