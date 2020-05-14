Natalia Bryant honors mom Vanessa in touching Mother’s Day tribute: ‘I love you Momma’

Days after celebrating her first birthday for the reason that January deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is marking one other bittersweet milestone: her first Mother’s Day as a widow and single, bereaved mom.

Bryant’s eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, helped brighten the day by posting a photograph collage on Instagram with the touching notice: “I love you Momma.” The pictures present Bryant, who turned 38 final Tuesday, each in playful poses alongside the oldest of her 4 daughters with the late Lakers star. Daughter Gianna, a.okay.a. Gigi, who died in the deadly helicopter crash together with her dad, would have turned 14 on May 1, whereas daughter Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, make up the remainder of the brood.

Her teenager’s tribute clearly received over Bryant.

“Thank you,” she wrote. “I love you principessa.”

Bryant’s Instagram Stories posts present she’s been in many individuals’s ideas on Mother’s Day. She obtained beautiful floral preparations — together with 4 hearts manufactured from roses in honor of every daughter — from numerous well-wishers, together with superstar stylist Rachel Zoe, who dubbed her the “ultimate warrior queen.”

Bryant additionally confirmed off presents she’d obtained, together with a guide titled Why I Love My Mom from her youngsters, flowers from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and a appeal necklace that includes the nicknames for her 4 ladies, courtesy of Ciara.

