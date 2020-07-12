Nasser Hussain says England’s batting bigger issue than Ben Stokes’ decisions in first Test | Cricket News







England made just 204 in their first innings of the first Test after winning the toss

England’s batting was a bigger issue than Ben Stokes’ decisions as they lost the first Test to an “exceptional” West Indies, says Nasser Hussain.

Stokes, standing in as captain for Joe Root in Southampton, opted to bat first in drizzly conditions as well as left seamer Stuart Broad out of his first home Test since 2012.

England were rolled for 204 in their first innings and continued to lose by four wickets as West Indies chased down 200 on the last day to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match #raisethebat series.

The hosts must now win the second and third Tests at Emirates Old Trafford to regain the Wisden Trophy with West Indies holding the silverware after their 2-1 victory in the Caribbean in early 2019.

“Let’s not get lost with the Broad issue or the toss issue. England having batted first were bowled out for 204 – that is still their nemesis,” said Hussain, who added he would retain Zak Crawley, who top-scored for England with 76, and drop Joe Denly to accommodate Root’s return.

“They did well in South Africa, but in England, from the Dukes ball, they often are 20-3, 30-3, and without Root in the side this week which was a nightmare. That remains the issue for England.

“They are going to a great surface at Old Trafford. Root is back and so they have to bat like they did in South Africa this cold weather and at points in New Zealand. Not when you’re 204 all out.

“Sometimes as a captain you have to say ‘I right back my side to get 300 on this’ but England fluffed their lines again with the bat after winning the toss.

“I might have Crawley at three, not only because of his runs and improvement but additionally his tempo. I sometimes look at the top three of Dom Sibley, Rory Burns and Denly and they are somewhat one-tempo.

“Crawley is just a little bit busier – even though that he opened in South Africa he got Sibley going slightly and South Africa were ‘hang on, the run rate goes up only a little bit’. I prefer Crawley at three.

“Denly hasn’t been a disaster – he has won games for England, been very consistent, been a stop-gap but I think it is time to move on with youth.”

Nasser Hussain says Zak Crawley should retain his place for the second Test

Hussain did say, though, he was astonished Broad was omitted from the starting line-up.

Broad took 23 wickets at a typical under 27 at home against Australia last summer, while he claimed 14 at 19.42 as England won 3-1 in South Africa on the winter.

“All I’d say about Broad is that if this had been the first Test of an Ashes series, would that he have been playing. I would say, yes, 100 per cent? So why was not he playing against the West Indies?

“Was it because we underestimated West Indies and took them lightly? They hold the Wisden Trophy – we have underestimated them in the past and so they have beaten us, why do it here?

“Was it simply because they couldn’t choose from Wood and Archer therefore split up Broad and [Jimmy] Anderson and said ‘look to the future’?

“Look to the now. Win this game. It’s a three-match series and you also don’t support the Wisden Trophy.

“I hope they do not think ‘two wrongs produce a right – Broad has received a bit of moan, maybe that he should have played’. Don’t carry on the press, go on everything you think for the next Test.

“The good thing for England is that the back-up bowling – Broad and [Chris] Woakes are in reserve at the moment – has experience and a lot of skill so when we reach the second and third Tests that might have bearing with this series.”

Jermaine Blackwood’s 95 underpinned West Indies’ successful chase of 200 on day five at The Ageas Bowl as the tourists won just their 2nd Test abroad since beating England at Headingley in 2017.

Skipper Jason Holder found six wickets in England’s first innings, while Shannon Gabriel bagged nine wickets in the match, including two on the evening of day four since the hosts lost 5-30 handy control back once again to Holder’s men.

Hussain added: “It’s great for West Indies on so many different levels. They deserve it for coming up to England [amid the coronavirus pandemic] and doing what they will have had to – quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford and then arrived at the Ageas Bowl and become in a bubble.

“Winning like this was positively phenomenal – and that’s why it had been an important win. Imagine doing all that and then losing after bossing this game. They would then have driven around Manchester thinking ‘we have inked all the right things and we are 1-0 down’.

“They will now think ‘our country are extremely proud of us and we have been one win away from retaining the Wisden Trophy’. It will mean too much to a lot of West Indians watching back in the home.

“Often a side mirrors a captain and also this West Indies side mirror their impressive captain.

“He needed discipline and he got discipline with the ball. He said get us a par score with the bat as we have the bowling attack and so they did that. They deserved to win, they played exceptional cricket.

“They hadn’t played for half a year, only had two warm-up games, but Gabriel had the fitness to bowl the match-turning spell on day four. It was quite brilliant.”

