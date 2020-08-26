Nasser Hussain rates England players after series win over Pakistan | Cricket News





James Anderson and Stuart Broad score highly as Nasser Hussain rates England’s players after their series win over Pakistan

Nasser Hussain marks England’s players out of 10 after their 1-0 series win over Pakistan – but do you agree with his scores?

Let us know on Twitter @SkyCricket…

RORY BURNS – 3/10

20 runs at an average of 5.00, best of 10

It was obviously a very difficult series for Burns. He found himself getting out lbw early on because his front foot went a long way across and when he looked to rectify that he kept nicking off outside off stump. It is difficult at the top of the order in England but he will be disappointed with his series. It is just one bad series, though, as he has been okay for a while for England.

DOM SIBLEY – 5/10

98 runs at 24.50, best of 36