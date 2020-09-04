Nasr keeps Action Express on top in FP2

Ex-Formula 1 racer Nasr lapped the 2.54-mile course in 69.023 sec, half a 2nd faster than another Cadillac DPi-V. R of Renger van der Zande who in turn was a simple 0.043 sec ahead of Tristan Nunez’s great effort in the fastest of the 2 Mazda RT24-Ps

Sebastien Bourdais’ 69.753 put JDC Miller fractionally ahead of Harry Tincknell in the 2nd Mazda, while the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s were nearly a complete 2nd off the rate.

Simon Trummer put PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports top of the 2 LMP2 entries, around 2.5 sec behind the top DPi time.

Connor De Phillippi, who so almost won at VIR recently, topped GT Le Mans in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan- run BMW M8 by nearly half a 2nd, with Laurens Vanthoor 2nd in the Porsche 911 RSR and Antonio Garcia 3rd for Corvette Racing.

GT Daytona guarantees a frenzied scrap, both for this night’s certifying session and tomorrow’s race, with 11 cars and trucks covered by 0.85 sec. Steijn Schothorst’s Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan– which this weekend he’ll show the underrated Richard Heistand and GT star Richard Westbrook– clocked a 1min20.346 sec lap. That was 0.133 sec quicker than Jan Heylen, who signs up with Pat Long and Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R this weekend, and 0.155 ahead of Frankie Montecalvo’s Lexus RC F of GOAL …