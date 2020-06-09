Nashville trampoline park jumps into new safety program for its reopening | News

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – One of the most popular places for kids and parents in Nashville has reopened after being power down for 2 and half months.

Altitude Trampoline Park in Hermitage is a huge destination spot for children all over the area. The park has over 45,000 square feet of indoor trampolines along with other amenities including a ninja course and reaction wall.

The park has finally reopened its doors and put in new safety instructions to keep every one safe whilst having fun.

News4’s Big Joe on the Go visited speak with workers at the park on its cleanliness program called C3, Caring through Cleanliness and Certification.

