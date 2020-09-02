Nashville photographer spreads message of strength | Bulgers Beat

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A huge pink bus and a lady with a huge heart got here within the hour spreading out the message of stunning strength.

Annette McNamara simply got here back to Nashville on Atticus the Bus, a huge pink bus. She is going to take a trip the nation to spread out a message of stunning strength and love through photography and discussion.

“It just shows we don’t know anybody till we walk in their shoes,” stated McNamara. “I’ve now photographed more than 400 people of all backgrounds, Black, white, big, tall, and it’s just a chance to tell their story through pictures.”

She stated the images are stunning due to the fact that individuals in them inform stories that are stunning.

The COVID-19 pandemic left her with little to do, then she created a strategy.

She’s taking a trip the rest of the nation and who understands what after that.