Nashville out of MLS is Back after 9 players test positive

“Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and wouldn’t normally be able to play matches,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “For every decision we make in our return to play, the well-being of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority.”

Nashville SC was playing in its first season in MLS. The team dropped its first two matches of the summer season before the league shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nashville found its way to the Orlando area for the tournament on July 3. One player tested positive upon arrival, and eight the others tested positive over the next few days.

Nashville was originally scheduled to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, but that game was postponed.

“In what has been a challenging year, and in an uncharted environment created by the tornado that devastated our city and COVID-19, this is another big disappointing outcome for Nashville SC and its supporters,” team CEO Ian Ayre said in a statement. “Our focus now lays on the recovery of our players who have been infected with COVID-19 and on getting our complete traveling party back home safely. Once everyone is safe and healthy in Nashville, we can then turn the page and focus on our preparation and participation in the return to play for the latter half of the season post Orlando.”

The league revised its tournament schedule to reflect Nashville’s withdrawal, first reported by The Athletic. The 24 teams playing in the tournament are divided into six groups of four teams for the group stage.

The World Cup-style tournament is being played at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Teams are sequestered in two resorts and subject to rigorous virus testing.

The group stage of the tournament, which opened Wednesday night with Orlando City’s 2-1 victory over Inter Miami, runs 16 consecutive days. The results of the preliminary round count toward the normal season.