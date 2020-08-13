Nashville massage therapist stripped of license amid claims of inappropriate sexual behavior | Investigations

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville massage therapist dealing with a continuous criminal examination for problems of inappropriate sexual behavior towards his customers had his license withdrawed on Wednesday.

The State Board of Massage licensure voted all to withdraw the license for Tarek Mentouri, who has actually been the focus of several News4 Investigates stories.

At least 6 females, who have actually either submitted cops reports or supplied e-mail and text discussions with Mentouri, have actually informed News4 Investigates that he wrongly touched them or himself throughout massages.

“He engaged in sexualized and unprofessional behavior with these clients. He did things like asking if they’d ever been kissed on their feet,” stated Marc Guilford, General Counsel for the Board.

Guilford likewise provided proof throughout the hearing that Mentouri secured advertisements on the now defunct online market Backpage.com using his massage services that seemed sexual.

Mentouri did not appear at the online and did not have legal representation.

While Mentouri’s previous customers, like Kelly Cochrane, stated they are happy that the board acted, they are upset that it took so long.

Cochrane …