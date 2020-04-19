Nashville hot chicken recipe

You can utilize a mix of chicken upper legs, wings, drumsticks and also cut in half chicken busts for this (all on the bone), but also for convenience of food preparation– as they all prepare at the exact same price– I favor upper legs. If you do not have onion or garlic powder, leave them out, and also utilize one kind of paprika if you such as.

Prep time: 10 mins, plus chilling time|Cooking time: 30 mins

OFFERS

Four to 5

COMPONENTS

1.2 kg chicken upper legs, bone in and also skin on, or a mix of upper legs and also drumsticks

500 ml buttermilk, or ordinary milk if you can not obtain buttermilk

3 huge eggs

1 tablespoon hot sauce (such as Tabasco)

250 g ordinary flour

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp chili pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 litre groundnut oil, for frying

For the sauce

1 tablespoon soft light-brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili pepper, or even more

2 tsp paprika (smoked or unsmoked)

TECHNIQUE