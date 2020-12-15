Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) recently received the rating of “Hold” after a consensus from analysts at ValuEngine this Tuesday, December 15. This is up from their previous rating of “Sell” for the Veritex Community Bank Holding company.

VBTX stocks traded at $24.28 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $1.21 billion. It has a PE ratio of 14.90, along with a beta value of 1.87 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $29.41 to $10.02. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $21.87 and its 200SMA stands at $18.86. The company’s current ratio stands at 1.07, quick ratio at 1.07 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 1.06.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 1st of November. The earnings stood at $0.46 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.44. The company’s return on equity stood at 7.16% along with the net margin of 21.27%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $71.50 million but it made $75.67 million for the quarter. Analysts further estimate that the FY2020 (full year) earnings per share will be 1.29.

NASDAQ: VBTX has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Raymond James, Piper Sandler, Zacks Investment Research, BidAskClub and so on have issued reports on this company over the last few months.

Raymond James rated the company as “buy” on 28th September. Zacks increased the rating to “Buy” from “Hold”. Piper Sandler gave out an “overweight” rating and so on.

The recent consensus rating of Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $25.00. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NASDAQ: VBTX shares recently.