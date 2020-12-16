According to Seaport Global Securities analysts, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is now expected to announce $27.79 as earnings per share for the full year 2020 as per their report issued on the 13th of December. This is down from their earlier estimate of $26.80 for that quarter.

According to the Seaport Global Securities report, the airlines industry is likely to report $7.20 EPS for Q4 2020, $6.75 for Q1 2021 and the full year 2021 (FY2021) will stand at $0.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Stock Analysis

UAL stocks traded at $47.46 this Wednesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $13.89 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 2.89, along with a beta value of 1.51 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $90.57 to $17.80. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $41.41 and its 200SMA stands at $36.85. The company’s current ratio stands at 1.04, quick ratio at 0.98 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 3.22.

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 14th of October. The earnings stood at $8.16 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $7.63. The company’s return on equity stood at -54.29% along with the net margin of 19.85%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $2.54 billion but it made $2.49 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ: UAL has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Wolfe Research, Raymond James, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays and so on among other equities posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of UAL stocks recently.