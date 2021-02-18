Nine analysts covering NASDAQ: SVMK stock performance announced in a report issued this week that it gets a consensus rating of “Buy” from several brokerages. Among the nine who have posted their personal ratings on the company, one gave a “Sell” rating and a majority of five recommended a “Buy” rating, and two assigned a rating of “hold” which brought the consensus estimate to “Buy”. The average price target (PT) currently stands at $27.57 issued on the stock last year.

SVMK Inc. stocks traded at $21.46 this Thursday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $3.05 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 30.66 along with a beta of 1.39 at the moment. The debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.64. The company has a current and quick ratio of 1.08. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $28.12 to $9.35. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $26.04 and its 200SMA stands at $23.54.

SVMK Stock Detailed Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 11th of February. The earnings stood at $0.13 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.16 proposed by analysts at several research firms. The company’s return on equity stands at -29.97% along with the net margin of -26.35%.

NASDAQ: SVMK has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, Stifel Nicolaus, Needham & Company LLC, TheStreet, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Among these research firms, Zacks lowered the rating from an earlier “Hold’ rating to a “sell” rating. TheStreet, on the other hand, boosted it from “d” to “c-”. Needham altered the target price set for the company on February 12. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also lifted their shareholdings in this company over the past few weeks.