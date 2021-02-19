According to a report issued by Zacks Investment Research analysts, PacWest Bancorp announced $0.25 as its quarterly dividend. The report was issued this Wednesday, February 17th. As per the announcement, stockholders are to receive per share $0.25 as dividend on the 10th of March. It further suggests that the annual dividend stands at $1.00. The company posts a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Another notable aspect of NASDAQ: PACW is that this company has been raising its dividend since last year. Over the span of three years, the company’s dividend has gone down by 32.5%.

PACW Stock Detailed Analysis

PacWest Bancorp stocks traded at $35.61 this Friday. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $4.16 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 3.36 along with a beta of 1.67 at the moment. The debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.15. The company has 0.89 as current ratio and 0.89 as its quick ratio. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $37.52 to $13.84. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $31.25 and its 200SMA stands at $23.46.

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 19th of January. The earnings stood at $0.99 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.67 proposed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The company’s return on equity stands at 6.14% along with the net margin of 98.27%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $286.68 million but it made $299.06 million for the quarter. The estimated EPS for the current fiscal year is 1.63

NASDAQ: PACW has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Wells Fargo & Company, Truist, Raymond James, Stephens, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Currently, the average consensus on the rating of this company stands at “Buy” and the consensus estimate of the price target is $30.11. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also lifted their shareholdings in this company over the past few weeks.