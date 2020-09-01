Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of U.S. factory surveys By Reuters

©Reuters The front exterior of the of the NYSE is seen in New York



(Reuters) – The tech-heavy Nasdaq struck a record high at the open on Tuesday as Apple shares (NASDAQ:-RRB- advanced and favorable production sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for approaching U.S. factory activity information.

The acquired 75.51 points, or 0.64%, to 11,850.96 at the opening bell.

The increased 9.56 points, or 0.03%, at the available to 28,439.61 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.20%, at 3,507.44.