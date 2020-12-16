Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received the rating of “Sell” after a consensus from analysts at the Bank of America this Tuesday, December 15. This is down from their previous rating of “Hold” for the tech giant.

The firm has also issued a revised price target on the company. They currently hold $45.00 as the target price for Intel stocks. This suggests that the company is likely to face an 11.18% downside since its last close.

INTC stocks traded at $50.67 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $207.63 billion. It has a PE ratio of 9.93, along with a beta value of 0.74 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $69.29 to $43.61. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $47.06 and its 200SMA stands at $52.27. The company’s current ratio stands at 1.66, quick ratio at 1.24 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 0.48.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 22nd of October. The earnings stood at $1.11 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $1.10. The company’s return on equity stood at 29.44% along with the net margin of 28.10%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $18.26 billion but it made $18.33 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ: INTC has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as ValuEngine, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, Northland Securities, Truist and so on have issued reports on this company over the last few months.

ValuEngine rated the company as “sell” on 10th September. Northland Securities increased the rating to “market perform” from an earlier “underperform” rating. Mizuho gave out a “buy” rating and so on.

The recent consensus rating of Intel Corp. stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $57.92. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NASDAQ: INTC shares recently.