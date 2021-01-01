Gentex Co (NASDAQ: GNTX) is likely to issue sales of $478.31 for the present quarter on 29th January. Last year, the firm had posted $443.84M sales for this quarter itself, indicating a 7.8% annualized rate of growth.

On Friday, the company started from $33.93 with the market cap being $8.31B. Their lowest in 12 months is $19.48 while the highest is $34.30. They have a 27.81 P/E, 11.86 PEG, and 1.16 beta. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $33.07 while 200 days is at $28.47.

According to the 23rd October report, the company had a quarterly EPS of $0.48 that topped the $0.41 consensus estimate by $0.07. Their net margin was $18.96% with a 16.59% equity return. Their revenue was $474.60M, surpassing the $459.79M estimate.

GNTX Stock Undertakings

JPMorgan Chase and Co raised the price objective of GNTX stock to $30 from $29 and gave a rating of ‘neutral’. KeyCorp lifted it to $39 from $36 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. Robert Baird issued a price target of $32 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. BidaskClub demoted the rating to ‘buy’ from ‘strong buy’. Bank of America decreased it to $13 from $15 and gave a rating of ‘underperform’. The company has the consensus ‘buy’ recommendation with a $29.75 price objective.

Scott Ryan. General Counsel, sold off 1,085 GTX shares at $30 worth $32,550. John Mulder, the Director, sold off 10,000 GNTX shares at $28.78 worth $287,800. Insiders own 0.37% GNTX stock.

Advisors Cap. Management raised their holdings on GNTX stock by almost 2.6%, owning $373,000 worth of shares. ProShare Advisors lifted it by roughly 2.2%, owning shares priced at $443,000. Michigan State Retirement System increased it by approximately 0.4% and owns shares worth $2,305,000. CapTrust Fin. Advisors raised it by almost 4%, owning $309,000 worth of shares. Pvt Advisors Group promoted it by nearly 5.9% and own shares priced at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of Gentex stock.