The consensus has assigned a ‘hold’ recommendation to Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM). Brokers had given a $72.33 price objective last year. 5 analysts gave a rating of ‘buy’ to the stock of the firm.

On Monday, the company started from $89.39 with the market cap being $2.89B. The P/E, PEG, and beta are 32.74, 2.56, and 0.85. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $94.20 while the 200-day average is at $83.40.

According to the 28th October report, the firm had a quarterly EPS earnings of $1.14 that topped the $0.79 consensus estimate by almost $0.35. Their net margin was 8.58% with an 11.24% equity return. Their revenue was $300.62M, surpassing the $267.34M estimate.

On average, the sell-side experts of the stock market have estimated that DORM will be releasing the EPS of 3.18 for the ongoing financial year.

Transactions Of DORM Stock

BidaskClub decreased the rating of the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ on 18th December, Zacks Research promoted the rating for the firm to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ on 26th October. Ultimately, The Street raised the rating of the stock to ‘b-’ from ‘c+’ on 30th September.

ProShare Advisors purchased a new stake in Dorman Products stock in Q2 that is valued at almost $275,000. Once again, the Swiss National Bank owns about 61,800 DORM stock that is priced at $4,145,000 following the purchase of the additional shares of 7,800 in the previous quarter.

Also, Virtu Financial purchased a new stake in the company in Q2 that is valued at almost $419,000. Personal Cap. Advisors increased their holdings on the stock by approximately 4.6% in Q2. At present they own 94,286 shares, owning $6,324,000 worth shares following the purchase of the additional shares of 4,163 in the preceding quarter. AlphaCrest Cap. Management purchased a new stake in the stock in Q2 that is valued at $620,000. 72.20% of DORM stock is owned by institutional investors.