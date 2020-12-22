Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus from analysts of fifteen brokerages covering this stock.

Among the fifteen analysts’ ratings, one has given out a rating of “Sell”, three has rated the stock as “hold”, one has given out a “strong-buy” rating, and a majority of eight brokerages have rated the company as “buy”. The 52-week target price as set by these brokerages stand at $58.64.

CROX stocks traded at $66.00 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $4.46 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 29.96 along with a beta of 1.79 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $66.55 to $8.40. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $60.20 and its 200SMA stands at $44.98. The debt-to-equity of this company is 0.59. The current ratio stands at 1.70 and the quick ratio stands at 1.07.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 1st of November. The earnings stood at $0.94 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.70 proposed by Thomson Reuters’ analysts. The company’s return on equity stands at 102.93% along with the net margin of 12.08%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $343.98 million but it made $361.70 million for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the company reported $0.57 as EPS. According to the available data, the company’s revenue is 15.6% up on a y-o-y basis. Expert analysts further expect that the company will post its FY2020 earnings of -1.4 per share.

The popular footwear company has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Stifel Nicolaus, BidAskClub, Loop Capital, Robert W. Baird, B. Riley and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of CROX shares recently.