NASCAR’s Steve Phelps on Coca-Cola 600 honoring fallen US service members: ‘A really special time for us’

HOW TO ENJOY NASCAR’S COCA-COLA 600 AT CHARLOTTE ELECTRIC MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Each automobile on Sunday will certainly lug the name of a fallen service participant over its windscreen, and also the area will certainly draw right into the pits mid-race for a minute of remembrance.

Giving the command to fire points up at the race will apparently be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of StaffGen Mark Milley.

Anchor Jon Scott asked Phelps why NASCAR followers have such a substantial recognition for the armed force.

“I think part of it is… a fan is twice as likely to have served in the military in NASCAR than any other sport. And so there’s just a natural connection between NASCAR and the military,” Phelps clarified. “There are other opportunities that we have to celebrate, obviously, wrapping ourselves in the flag or honoring our servicemen tomorrow is particularly special, just given that it’s Memorial Day or the day before Memorial Day.”

Scott asked Phelps regarding company holding races throughout the coronavirus pandemic after it rebooted the period recently without followers. Phelps stated that regardless of the vacant grandstands and also the precaution, there is normality in having races return to.

“[In] in between the eco-friendly and also the checkered, it really feels really typical. So that component’s wonderful. The methods and also treatments that we have in location for our rivals to maintain them secure, we [developed] a superb strategy, [worked] with neighborhood, state and also government wellness authorities to ensure it was unfailing,” Phelps stated. “And it worked very well in Darlington. We expect the same thing in Charlotte tomorrow night.”

