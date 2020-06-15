NASCAR’s Ray Ciccarelli Says Family ‘Attacked & Abused’ Over Confederate Flag Post

Breaking News

“My wife, my children have been attacked and abused on social media marketing. It’s just heartbreaking.”

That’s the reaction NASCAR truck series driver Ray Ciccarelli says he is received since he threatened to quit within the sport’s confederate flag ban … and now, that he just wants it to all or any stop.

The 50-year-old gave an extended interview to TobyChristie.com soon after his infamous Facebook post … saying that he believes all his comments were “misconstrued.”

Specifically, Ray says that he does NOT fundamentally support the confederate flag … he just supports people being permitted to fly whatever flag they need at races.

“In no way shape or form was I defending the Confederate flag,” he said. “Everything I was saying was the fact that I understand both sides’ feelings toward the flag.”

“My viewpoint, all I was trying to say is how will you take [the flag] from one group and help support the group that it offends and then where do you turn to the group that you took it from? Now, they get outraged.”

Ray says his comments on kneeling through the national anthem were also twisted a little … saying he’s NO issue with protestors there aswell.

Ciccarelli claims that he just includes a problem with NASCAR implementing rules on both matters “out of left field.”

“I had seen the news thing come through referring to, NASCAR now allows you to kneel during the anthem, It just irritated me some,” Ciccarelli said. “I believe in standing for the national anthem, and I believe that if you want to kneel during the anthem, you should kneel.”

“It just kind of triggered me, because we’re being told you can’t kneel, now you can kneel. It just set me off.”

Ciccarelli says he is hopeful his clarification on his comments will get critics off his back, saying, “This was a very educational learning experience.”