NASCAR’s Justin Allgaier hospitalized after Kentucky lap crash: report

Video of the multi-car crash shows at the least three cars involved: Drivers of the Nos. 61 and 90 vehicles (Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett, respectively) were evaluated and released from the speedway’s infield care center, NASCAR said, while Allgaier, in the No. 7 car, required hospitalization.

The exact nature of Allgaier’s injury was not instantly known.

Just a week ago, Allgaier, a 34-year-old Illinois native, replaced driver Jimmie Johnson in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis after Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson has since had two negative tests, and it has been cleared for a return to racing.